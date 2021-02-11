Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Up 6.2%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.47 and last traded at $50.43. 1,162,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 917,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

