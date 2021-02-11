Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.18

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.18 and last traded at $72.88, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.

HRI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Herc by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,048,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

