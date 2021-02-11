Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.00

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.92, with a volume of 5116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,663,969 shares of company stock worth $609,625,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 81,247 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 95.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.