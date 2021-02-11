HempCoin Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $5,843.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,699.60 or 0.99772809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034703 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00082777 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,569,029 coins and its circulating supply is 260,433,879 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

