Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.44. Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 83,494 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, peripheral arterial disease, angina, ischemic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and other conditions of ischemia that is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.