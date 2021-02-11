HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

