Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $5.00 Average PT from Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

HLX stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $722.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

