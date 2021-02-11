Hedget (HGET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.31 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Hedget token can now be purchased for about $5.31 or 0.00011832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $747,222.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00052985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00284173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00120593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00087450 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00063800 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

