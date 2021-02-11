Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $32.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.
PEAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.
Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
