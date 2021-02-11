Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $32.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.