Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. 5,748,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,486. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 84.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Barclays increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

