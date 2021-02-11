HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

HQY opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,724.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 61.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

