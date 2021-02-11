Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HR stock remained flat at $$30.84 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,953. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.