Head to Head Review: Westech Capital (OTCMKTS:WTECQ) vs. Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Westech Capital (OTCMKTS:WTECQ) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Westech Capital alerts:

This table compares Westech Capital and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westech Capital N/A N/A N/A Cowen 9.49% 21.67% 4.19%

Westech Capital has a beta of 16.7, indicating that its share price is 1,570% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westech Capital and Cowen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westech Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cowen $1.05 billion 0.70 $24.63 million $2.21 12.52

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Westech Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Westech Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cowen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Westech Capital and Cowen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westech Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Cowen 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cowen has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Cowen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than Westech Capital.

Summary

Cowen beats Westech Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westech Capital

Westech Capital Corp. operates as a financial services holding company. The company, through its subsidiary, provides brokerage and investment banking services. Its services include analysis of distressed and high yield corporate debt, high yield municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and special situation securities; fixed income and equity instruments brokerage and trading; and corporate finance and strategic advisory services to middle-market companies. Westech Capital Corp. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On August 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of Westech Capital Corp. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 14, 2016.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients, as well as offers a suite of prime brokerage, cross-asset trading, securities finance, global execution, clearing, and commission management services. In addition, the company provides research content and coverage. Further, it offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients. Additionally, the company is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. Cowen Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Westech Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westech Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.