Head-To-Head Comparison: Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) vs. Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 12.15% 5.51% 0.58% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

55.0% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investar and Dacotah Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $95.66 million 1.96 $16.84 million $1.81 9.77 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Investar and Dacotah Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.79%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investar is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Investar pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Investar has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Investar beats Dacotah Banks on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second and other second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. The company operates through a network of 30 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, auto loan, recreational loan, home loan, unsecured loan, credit life and disability protection, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; small business administration loans; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides auto, homeowners, health, and life insurance products; business owners, commercial auto, general liability, workers compensation, business property, commercial umbrella, home-based business, in-home daycares, employee benefits, and health savings insurance products; and agricultural insurance products. Further, it offers investment and wealth management services, such as bill payment and elder care, retirement planning, charitable giving, and foundation and endowment services; estate and trust services, including trustee, estate planning and settlement, and dynasty trust services; and phone and online banking services. The company operates through 32 locations in Aberdeen, Brookings, Clark, Lemmon, Mobridge, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Sisseton, Watertown, and Webster, South Dakota; Dickinson, Jamestown, Minot, Rolla, and Valley City, North Dakota; and Morris, Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

