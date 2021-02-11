HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Jon M. Foster Sells 6,171 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,088,811.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HCA traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,375. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.74. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $181.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

