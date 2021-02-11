Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 2.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after acquiring an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after buying an additional 45,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,077. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.