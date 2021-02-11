Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $348,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.12. 46,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $253.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

