Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 5.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $259.50. 13,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,650. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

