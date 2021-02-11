Hasbro, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

HAS opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.