Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $143.52 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $302.79 or 0.00677138 BTC on popular exchanges.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 491,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,981 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

