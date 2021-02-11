Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.92. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.58. 62,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

