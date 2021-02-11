Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hanesbrands has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining on strong online sales amid the pandemic, as well as solid Innerwear business. This was reflected in fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales grew year over year. Certainly, Hanesbrands is poised to benefit from its Full Potential plan, which is focused on global growth of the Champion brand, driving Innerwear unit’s growth, creating e-commerce brilliance and streamlining the global portfolio. However, costs related to this program, together with COVID-19 costs and adverse manufacturing variances, weighed on the operating margin in the quarter, with earnings declining year over year. Additionally, weakness in sports and college licensing businesses is a worry for the Activewear unit.”

HBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 144,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,396. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,520,000 after purchasing an additional 195,120 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,306 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,729,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,271,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

