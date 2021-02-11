Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.67. 500,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 444,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on HNRG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 122,182 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

