GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nomura lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CLSA raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.32.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $93.31 on Thursday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.55 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. Research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

