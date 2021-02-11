GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NYSE FTCH opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

