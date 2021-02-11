GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $211.92 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

