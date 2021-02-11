GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.02 Million in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $225,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

