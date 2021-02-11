GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Seacor were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seacor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacor in the third quarter worth $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Seacor by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seacor in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.14 million, a PE ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $43.73.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $3,415,214.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,098,311.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,515,325.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

