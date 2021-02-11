GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 173.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.60% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 833.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 117,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 104,863 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 472,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 361,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHS opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

CHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

