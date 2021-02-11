GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 142.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $431.00 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.52 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 552.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

