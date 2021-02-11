Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Up 6.7%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $37.28. Approximately 977,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 767,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.58.
About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)
Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.