Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Up 6.7%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $37.28. Approximately 977,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 767,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 299.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 16.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Groupon by 355.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

