Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Get Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) alerts:

GNC stock traded down GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 128.15 ($1.67). 2,134,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,367. Greencore Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.40 ($3.31). The stock has a market cap of £674.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.