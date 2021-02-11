Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPRE. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

Green Plains stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Green Plains by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

