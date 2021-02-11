Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 1,608,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 974,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $843.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Green Plains by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

