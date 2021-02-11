Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $626.20

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $626.20 and traded as high as $655.60. Great Portland Estates shares last traded at $652.00, with a volume of 287,645 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 681.55 ($8.90).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 653.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 626.20. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

