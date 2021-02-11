Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0393 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $1,446.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.00394629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

