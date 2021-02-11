GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $5.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 119,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 43,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 168,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

