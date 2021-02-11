GoldFund (GFUN) Achieves Market Cap of $72,782.75

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $72,782.75 and $53.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007724 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009776 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

