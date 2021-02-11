Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Up 8.1%

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 7,593,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 3,475,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
