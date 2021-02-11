Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Up 8.1%

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 7,593,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 3,475,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Minerals stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

