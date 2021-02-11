GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,162 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:GMS opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

