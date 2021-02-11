Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Glucose Health and HEXO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 218.53 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A HEXO $60.46 million 20.77 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -10.71

Glucose Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glucose Health and HEXO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXO 7 8 1 0 1.63

HEXO has a consensus target price of $1.33, indicating a potential downside of 87.04%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Volatility & Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.54, indicating that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60% HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

