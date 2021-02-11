Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of GLUU opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock worth $3,513,533. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,090,000 after buying an additional 1,632,687 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 148.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 955,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

