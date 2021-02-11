Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $6.70. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 1,235,297 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $403,840.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 347.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

