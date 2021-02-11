Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $751,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $1,225,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,933,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,814 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $92.36 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

