Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Up 489.5% in January

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 489.5% from the January 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 892,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 299,793 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter worth $965,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

