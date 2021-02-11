Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,793 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 17.00% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $28,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter valued at $965,000.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EBIZ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,054. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.