GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the January 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GLGLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 93,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. GLG Life Tech has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

