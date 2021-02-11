Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 119.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $103.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.56. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

