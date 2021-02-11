Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

GPC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.11. The company had a trading volume of 538,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,303. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

