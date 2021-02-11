GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Up 28,800.0% in January

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 28,800.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,909,986,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTEH stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,643,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,066,563. GenTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

